US leading index for January 0.8% versus 0.4% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US leading index for January 2020


Leading index for the month of January 2020
  • LEI fell -0.3% in December and rose 0.1% in November
  • This month the index rose by greater than expected 0.8% versus 0.4% estimate
  • the biggest contributor was jobless claims at +0.32
  • the biggest negative contributor was ISM new orders at -0.07
  • the coincident index rose 0.1% in January after no change in December
  • the lagging index came in unchange in January after 8-0.1% decline in December

The 0.8% gain is the highest month-to-month gain since October 2017 when the index rose 1.1%. The leading index is typically not a market moving event. However it adds to the better data seen today with Philly activity index much higher than expected and jobless claims remaining strong. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose