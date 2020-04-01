US March ADP employment change -27K vs -150K expected

Worst since Sept 2017



Prior was +183K (revised to +179K)



Estimates ranged from +95K to -450K

Goods producing -9K

Service providing -18K

Small business -90K

Report used data through March 12



The private payrolls survey from ADP showed 27,000 job losses. If anything, it highlights the flaws of the survey because far more than 27K jobs were lost in the month.







Friday's non-farm payrolls will also fail to capture the bulk of the drop because the survey week ends March 12, before the mass lockdowns began.



