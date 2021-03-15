US March Empire Fed +17.4 vs +14.5 expected

New York-area manufacturing survey highlights:





Prior was 12.1

New orders +9.1 vs +10.8 prior



Prices paid +64.4 vs +57.8 prior -- highest since May 2011 (69.9)



Six month conditions +36.4 vs +34.9 prior

Employment +9.4 vs +12.1 prior

The sequence on prices paid for the past five months: 64.4, 57.8, 45.5, 37.1, 29.1. And it's not going down with commodity prices still sky high.





Overall, it's a good report that shows there is no let-up in manufacturing demand.





