US March factory orders +1.1% vs +1.3% expected

March 2021 US factory orders

factory orders
  • Prior was -0.8%
  • Ex transport +1.9% vs +1.8% expected
  • Prior ex transport -0.6%
Revisions to durable goods:

  • US durable goods orders +0.8% vs +0.5% expected
  • Prelim February durable goods orders +3.4%
  • Prior durable goods orders +1.2%
  • Durables ex transportation +1.9% vs +1.6% prelim
  • Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +1.2% vs +0.9% expected
  • Prelim capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.9%
  • Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +1.6% vs +1.3% prelim
Overall, these numbers are decent. Core orders were revised higher and the shipments number will be a boost to Q1 GDP.
