US March factory orders +1.1% vs +1.3% expected

March 2021 US factory orders





Prior was -0.8%

Ex transport +1.9% vs +1.8% expected

Prior ex transport -0.6% Revisions to durable goods:



US durable goods orders +0.8% vs +0.5% expected

Prelim February durable goods orders +3.4%

Prior durable goods orders +1.2%

Durables ex transportation +1.9% vs +1.6% prelim

Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +1.2% vs +0.9% expected

Prelim capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.9%

Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +1.6% vs +1.3% prelim

Overall, these numbers are decent. Core orders were revised higher and the shipments number will be a boost to Q1 GDP.

