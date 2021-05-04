US March factory orders +1.1% vs +1.3% expected
March 2021 US factory orders
- Prior was -0.8%
- Ex transport +1.9% vs +1.8% expected
- Prior ex transport -0.6%
Revisions to durable goods:
- US durable goods orders +0.8% vs +0.5% expected
- Prelim February durable goods orders +3.4%
- Prior durable goods orders +1.2%
- Durables ex transportation +1.9% vs +1.6% prelim
- Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +1.2% vs +0.9% expected
- Prelim capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.9%
- Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +1.6% vs +1.3% prelim
Overall, these numbers are decent. Core orders were revised higher and the shipments number will be a boost to Q1 GDP.