US Markit services PMI for May (F) 70.4 versus 70.1 (P)
US Markit composite PMI and services PMI
- Services PMI for May (F) 70.4 versus 70.1 preliminary
- Composite PMI for May (F) 68.7 versus 68.1 last
- The service index was the highest since the series began and the 10th consecutive month of expansion
- Prices rose to 66.1 versus 62.2 and April (highest on record)
- The employment index fell versus the prior month
- For the composite index, the new orders rose to 67.9 versus 63.9 in April (highest reading ever)