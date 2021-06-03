US Markit services PMI for May (F) 70.4 versus 70.1 (P)

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US Markit composite PMI and services PMI

  • Services PMI for May (F) 70.4 versus 70.1 preliminary
  • Composite PMI for May (F) 68.7 versus 68.1 last
  • The service index was the highest since the series began and the 10th consecutive month of expansion
  • Prices rose to 66.1 versus 62.2 and April (highest on record)
  • The employment index fell versus the prior month
  • For the composite index, the new orders rose to 67.9 versus 63.9 in April (highest reading ever)
PMO services
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose