US May advance retail sales +17.7% vs +8.4% expected

May 2020 US retail sales report highlights:

Prior was -16.4% (revised to -14.7%)

Ex autos and gas +12.4% vs +5.5% expected

Prior ex autos and gas -16.2% (revised to -14.4%)



Ex autos +12.4% vs +5.1% expected

Control group 11.0% vs +5.2% expected

Prior control group -15.3% (revised to -12.4%)

Sales y/y -6.08% vs --19.9% prior



Full report



Big beat on retail sales and the prior numbers were revised higher.





The highlighted column gives you a sense of where the spending is. Restaurants are still struggling but building material & garden centers are on fire along with online (non-store sales).











Even the President is noting it:







