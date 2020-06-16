US May advance retail sales +17.7% vs +8.4% expected
May 2020 US retail sales report highlights:
- Prior was -16.4% (revised to -14.7%)
- Ex autos and gas +12.4% vs +5.5% expected
- Prior ex autos and gas -16.2% (revised to -14.4%)
- Ex autos +12.4% vs +5.1% expected
- Control group 11.0% vs +5.2% expected
- Prior control group -15.3% (revised to -12.4%)
- Sales y/y -6.08% vs --19.9% prior
Big beat on retail sales and the prior numbers were revised higher.
The highlighted column gives you a sense of where the spending is. Restaurants are still struggling but building material & garden centers are on fire along with online (non-store sales).
Even the President is noting it: