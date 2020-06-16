US May advance retail sales +17.7% vs +8.4% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

May 2020 US retail sales report highlights:

  • Prior was -16.4% (revised to -14.7%)
  • Ex autos and gas +12.4% vs +5.5% expected
  • Prior ex autos and gas -16.2% (revised to -14.4%)
  • Ex autos +12.4% vs +5.1% expected
  • Control group 11.0% vs +5.2% expected
  • Prior control group -15.3% (revised to -12.4%)
  • Sales y/y -6.08% vs --19.9% prior
  • Full report
Big beat on retail sales and the prior numbers were revised higher.

The highlighted column gives you a sense of where the spending is. Restaurants are still struggling but building material & garden centers are on fire along with online (non-store sales).

retail sales
Even the President is noting it:
trump tweet
 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose