Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 11 October 2019





Purchase index 250.6 vs 252.2 prior

Market index 585.5 vs 574.5 prior

Refinancing index 2,505.8 vs 2,418.1 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.92% vs 3.90% prior







The long-term rate continues to sit under 4% for the time being and that should continue to alleviate some pressure off home buyers in the big picture.

Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Mortgage activity continues to rise a little in the last week but nothing out of the ordinary here.