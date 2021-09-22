US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 17 September +4.9% vs +0.3% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 17 September 2021

Market index 742.7 vs 707.9 prior

Purchase index 283.9 vs 277.9 prior

Refinancing index 3,391.1 vs 3,185.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.03% vs 3.03% prior

The jump in mortgage applications in the past week owes mostly to a surge in refinancing activity, though purchases also crept higher as well. That reaffirms sentiment that demand conditions are still there even though we can occasionally see that high house prices have put off new home buyers from time to time.



