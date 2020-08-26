US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 21 August -6.5% vs -3.3% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 21 August 2020





Market index 770.6 vs 824.5 prior

Purchase index 310.2 vs 308.9 prior

Refinancing index 3,423.0 vs 3,809.7 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.11% vs 3.13% prior







That once again highlights the robustness of the housing sector in dealing with the fallout from the virus outbreak for the most part despite some cracks showing up in other parts of the economy, as evident by the drop in consumer confidence yesterday.

The headline shows a drop in mortgage activity but that is largely due to a slump in refinancing, as purchases continue to keep more steady and actually increased last week.