Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 23 August 2019





Purchase index 234.1 vs 243.8 prior

Market index 576.2 vs 614.6 prior

Refinancing index 2,545.6 vs 2,754.7 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.94% vs 3.90% prior







ForexLive

Of note, the long-term mortgage rate continues to hold at lower levels and that should hopefully help to spur some rise in mortgage activity down the road.

Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. A more notable drop in mortgage activity led by a fall in refinancing after the sharp rise over the past two weeks.