US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 1 January +1.7% vs -5.8% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 1 January 2021

Prior -5.8%*

Market index 827.2 vs 813.7 prior*

Purchase index 313.8 vs 318.8 prior*

Refinancing index 3,917.6 vs 3,803.2 prior*

30-year mortgage rate 2.86% vs 2.90% prior*

*data week ending 25 December





A modest jump in mortgage activity but this owes more to refinancing than purchases. That said, purchase activity continues to keep at a solid level and that trend in the housing market is likely to continue as rates remain lower for the time being.



