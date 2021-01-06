US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 1 January +1.7% vs -5.8% prior
Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 1 January 2021
- Prior -5.8%*
- Market index 827.2 vs 813.7 prior*
- Purchase index 313.8 vs 318.8 prior*
- Refinancing index 3,917.6 vs 3,803.2 prior*
- 30-year mortgage rate 2.86% vs 2.90% prior*
*data week ending 25 December
A modest jump in mortgage activity but this owes more to refinancing than purchases. That said, purchase activity continues to keep at a solid level and that trend in the housing market is likely to continue as rates remain lower for the time being.