US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 1 January +1.7% vs -5.8% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 1 January 2021

  • Prior -5.8%*
  • Market index 827.2 vs 813.7 prior*
  • Purchase index 313.8 vs 318.8 prior*
  • Refinancing index 3,917.6 vs 3,803.2 prior*
  • 30-year mortgage rate 2.86% vs 2.90% prior*
*data week ending 25 December

A modest jump in mortgage activity but this owes more to refinancing than purchases. That said, purchase activity continues to keep at a solid level and that trend in the housing market is likely to continue as rates remain lower for the time being.

