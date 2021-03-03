US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 26 February +0.5% vs -11.4% prior

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
Dollar creeps a little higher ahead of North American trading
-
Gold bounce fizzles as ETF selling matches longest streak since December 2016
-
EUR/USD keeps the bounce as buyers try to seize more near-term control today
-
Gold higher but the bounce has a dead-cat flavour
-
Oil steadies after earlier drop, OPEC remains in focus
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB's Weidmann: ECB can flexibly adjust pace of PEPP purchases if needed
-
Bundesbank's Weidmann: German economy strong enough to cope with longer lockdowns
-
ECB reportedly said to see no need for drastic action to combat rising bond yields
-
BOJ's Kataoka: BOJ must respond flexibly if Japanese yields keep rising
-
BOJ's Kataoka: Watching virus impact, will act if needed