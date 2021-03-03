US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 26 February +0.5% vs -11.4% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 26 February 2021

  • Market index 794.5 vs 790.6 prior
  • Purchase index 269.7 vs 264.9 prior
  • Refinancing index 3,850.4 vs 3,848.1 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.23% vs 3.08%

