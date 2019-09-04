US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 30 August -3.1% vs -6.2% prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 30 August 2019


  • Purchase index 242.6 vs 234.1 prior
  • Market index 558.5 vs 576.2 prior
  • Refinancing index 2,367.2 vs 2,545.6 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.87% vs 3.94% prior
Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. A continued drop in mortgage applications led by another drop in refinancing activity, following the huge surge two weeks back.

The notable thing here is that there is a further drop in the long-term mortgage rate and that should help alleviate some pressure off home buyers and provide some relief to the housing market as the trend continues in this direction.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose