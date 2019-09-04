US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 30 August -3.1% vs -6.2% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 30 August 2019





Purchase index 242.6 vs 234.1 prior

Market index 558.5 vs 576.2 prior

Refinancing index 2,367.2 vs 2,545.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.87% vs 3.94% prior







ForexLive

The notable thing here is that there is a further drop in the long-term mortgage rate and that should help alleviate some pressure off home buyers and provide some relief to the housing market as the trend continues in this direction.

Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. A continued drop in mortgage applications led by another drop in refinancing activity, following the huge surge two weeks back.