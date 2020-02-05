US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 31 January +5.0% vs +7.2% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 31 January 2020

  • Purchase index 283.7 vs 313.7 prior
  • Market index 682.0 vs 649.8 prior
  • Refinancing index 2,975.7 vs 2,581.2 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 3.71% vs 3.81% prior
The surge in the past week comes from a jump in refinancing activity as purchases actually fell in the week ending 31 January. On a more positive note, the long-term mortgage rate declined by a further 10 bps amid the drop in yields last week.

