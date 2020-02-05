US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 31 January +5.0% vs +7.2% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 31 January 2020





Purchase index 283.7 vs 313.7 prior

Market index 682.0 vs 649.8 prior

Refinancing index 2,975.7 vs 2,581.2 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.71% vs 3.81% prior

The surge in the past week comes from a jump in refinancing activity as purchases actually fell in the week ending 31 January. On a more positive note, the long-term mortgage rate declined by a further 10 bps amid the drop in yields last week.



