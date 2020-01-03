US November construction spending +0.6% vs +0.4% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

November construction spending data


Construction spending for the month of November rose 0.6%
  • Prior was -0.8% and revised sharply higher to 0.1%
  • Construction spending rose 0.6% versus 0.4% estimate
  • private construction rose 0.4%
  • public spending rose 0.9%
  • private homebuilding rose by 1.9%
  • private nonresidential structures which includes manufacturing power plants dropped for the 3rd straight month. It fell -1.2% to the lowest level since November 2018
  • spending on public construction projects rose 0.9%
  • spending on local government construction projects rose by 0.8%
  • spending on federal government construction projects (which represent a small sliver of overall public construction) increase by 1.7%
the lower rates from the Fed and lower mortgage rates are helping to give the homebuilders some confidence. However investment by nongovernment entities is a concern.  

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose