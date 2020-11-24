US November consumer confidence 96.1 vs 97.9 expected

November consumer confidence data

November consumer confidence
  • Prior was 100.9 (revised to 101.4)
  • Present situation 105.9 vs 104.6 prior
  • Expectations 89.5 vs 98.4 prior
That's a hefty drop in expectations, which is the leading indicator in this series. It's back near the pandemic lows.
November consumer confidence expectations
The market reaction has been minimal.
