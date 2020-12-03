US November final Markit services index 58.4 vs 57.5 expected

Highest since April 2015



Prelim was 57.7



Prior was 56.9

Hiring rose at the highest pace on record



Input prices rose at the quickest pace since data collection began in October 2009

"Firms sought to pass on higher input costs to clients through an accelerated increase in selling prices. The rise in output charges was the sharpest since the series began over 11 years ago."



Full report



The preliminary report was a big market mover last week and the final data is even stronger.





The Fed doesn't want to talk about inflation but those are some signs of trouble on the inflation front.

