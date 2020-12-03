US November final Markit services index 58.4 vs 57.5 expected

November final Markit services index

US November final Markit services
  • Highest since April 2015
  • Prelim was 57.7
  • Prior was 56.9
  • Hiring rose at the highest pace on record
  • Input  prices  rose  at  the  quickest  pace  since  data  collection  began  in  October  2009
  • "Firms sought to pass on higher input costs to clients through an accelerated increase in selling prices. The rise in output charges was the sharpest since the series began over 11 years ago."
  • Full report
The preliminary report was a big market mover last week and the final data is even stronger.

The Fed doesn't want to talk about inflation but those are some signs of trouble on the inflation front.

