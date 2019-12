Prior was +1.3% y/y (revised to +1.4%)

M/M deflator +0.2% vs +0.2% expected

Personal spending +0.4% vs +0.4% expected

Personal income +0.5% vs +0.3% expected

Prior income 0.0% (revised to +0.1%)

The November retail sales report was soft so there was some fear about weak spending but it held up. The rise in incomes was a good sign for spending next year as well.