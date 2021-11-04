US October Challenger layoffs 22.8k vs 17.9k prior

Latest data released by Challenger, Gray, and Christmas Inc





US-based employers announced 22,822 job cuts last month, a roughly 28% rise from September - marking the highest monthly total since May. That said, October's total was roughly 72% lower than the same month last year.





For some added context, employers have announced plans to cut 288,043 jobs from their payrolls so far this year, down 87% from the 2,162,928 jobs eliminated through the same period last year. It is the lowest January to October total on record.





An interesting anecdote in the report was that workers' refusing to comply with vaccine mandates accounted for 5,071 cuts last month.



