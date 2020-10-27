US October consumer confidence 100.9 vs 102.0 expected

Prior was 101.8

Present situation 104.6 vs 98.5 prior

Expectations 98.4 vs 104.0 prior

There's a flip in the present situation to expectations. The expectations measure is the more forward-looking measure and signals some caution ahead.





The election is going have a big impact on this survey in the month ahead. Half the country is going to be deeply disappointed and the other half pleased. We will have to see how that impacts spending and confidence but I tend to think that 'hope' buoys both until one side is let down.

