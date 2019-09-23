US Oil falling after earlier production news

US Oil falls

US Oil is now falling on the production level news reported earlier here.





I typed up a trade primer for oil production news earlier this am. See here where I wrote:





The time that the repairs would take is the obvious prices shifter in oil prices. Quick repairs: lower oil prices. Slow repairs: higher oil prices

So, watch out for further info on the timings of repairs for tradeable sentiment oil price shift

US Oil now at 57.60 tripping stops on the way through recent intraday resistance.







