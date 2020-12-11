US PPI final demand for November 0.1% vs. 0.1% estimate

US PPI final demand for November

  • PPI final demand MoM 0.1% vs. 0.1% estimate. Prior month 013%
  • PPI ex food and energy MoM 0.1% vs. 0.2% estimate. Prior month 0.1%
  • PPI ex food and energy, trade MoM 0.1% vs. 0.2% estimate. Prior month 0.2%
  • PPI final demand YoY 0.8% vs. 0.7% estimate. Prior month 0.5%
  • PPI ex food and energy YoY 1.4% vs. 1.5% estimate. Last month 1.1%
  • PPI ex food and energy, trade YoY 0.9% vs. 0.8% last month
The data is more or less in line with expectations. 

PPI 
