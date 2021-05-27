US President Biden backs an Alaska oil project (Willow) approved under Trump

Politico on ConocoPhillips' oil development in Alaska, one of the first major new oil projects in Alaska in years.





The current admin is now supporting the project.

Willow project consists of five wells

collectively could produce up to 160,000 barrels of oil a day

Looks to me like the project is not in the ANWR? Maybe I am reading the diagram incorrectly.













The Trump administration's October 2020 decision to allow the Willow project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska to proceed was met with opposition. It was blocked by Biden's moratorium halting drilling in ANWR on his first day in office.