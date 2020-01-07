US President Trump briefed on the attacks, now meeting with National Security team
Oil, gold and yen have all moved higher in response to the Iranian attacks on US forces in Iraq
As it unfolded:
- Another rocket attack rumour on US forces in Iraq
- (Rumour) Another report of rocket attack in Iraq - on Al-Asad airbase
- Further reports on that rocket attack on Al Asad Airbase in western Iraq
- US official confirms missiles been fired from inside Iran at multiple US military facilities in Iraq
As yet no casualty information. This is critical. US casualties will be viewed very seriously indeed by Trump.
Iranian state media on the attacks - a revenge operation over the killing of Qassem Soleimani