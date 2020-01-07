US President Trump briefed on the attacks, now meeting with National Security team

Oil, gold and yen have all moved higher in response to the Iranian attacks on US forces in Iraq

As it unfolded:
As yet no casualty information. This is critical. US casualties will be viewed very seriously indeed by Trump. 

Iranian state media on the attacks - a revenge operation over the killing of Qassem Soleimani

