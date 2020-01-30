US President Trump has formed a 12 member Coronavirus Task Force

Other news - Indonesia is planning an evacuation of its citizens from Wuhan ASAP

evacuees will be quarantined for at least 14 days

New Zealand to charter a 300-seat aircraft to evacuate nationals from Wuhan

53 New Zealanders confirmed to be in Wuhan

actual number is believed to be more than double that

NZ will be offer any additional seats to Pacific Island and Australian citizens as a matter of priority

Foreign Minister Winston Peters "looking at quarantine options within New Zealand".







Taiwan stocks are down more than 5% now





UST 10 yr yield has hit a 3 month low







