US President Trump has formed a 12 member Coronavirus Task Force

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Other news - Indonesia is planning an evacuation of its citizens from Wuhan ASAP

  • evacuees will be quarantined for at least 14 days
New Zealand to charter a 300-seat aircraft to evacuate nationals from Wuhan
  • 53 New Zealanders confirmed to be in Wuhan
  • actual number is believed to be more than double that
  • NZ will be offer any additional seats to Pacific Island and Australian citizens as a matter of priority
  • Foreign Minister Winston Peters "looking at quarantine options within New Zealand".

Taiwan stocks are down more than 5% now

UST 10 yr yield has hit a 3 month low


