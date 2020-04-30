US President Trump interview: Trade deal with China has been upset very badly

Trump interview with Reuters

says China "will do anything they can to have me lose" 2020 election

says looking at different options in terms of consequences for China for its handling of coronavirus crisis, says I can do a lot

says trade deal with China has been "upset very badly" by the coronavirus

says South Korea has agreed to pay united states a lot of money for defense cooperation



says he does not see 2020 election as a referendum on his handling of virus

says does not believe polls showing Biden ahead

Main points summary via Reuters.





The comments on possible retaliation against China do not read as encouraging for further trade talks. AUD down a few tics.











