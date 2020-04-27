US President Trump stock tips - says smart people investing in stock market right now
Trump says the economy will be 'spectacular' in Q3 and Q4 2020
- expects unbelievable growth next year
Trump also comments on North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un:
- he wishes Kim well, hopes he is fine
More on Kim:
- "I do have a good idea but I can't talk about it now, I just wish him well...I hope he's fine, I do know how he's doing relatively speaking, we will see--you'll probably be hearing in the not too distant future"