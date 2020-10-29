US Q3 advance GDP +33.1% vs +32.0% expected

Best US quarter on record (following the worst quarter)

Q2 was -31.4%

Ex motor vehicles +26.3% vs -29.0%

Personal consumption +40.7% vs +38.9% expected

GDP price index +3.6% vs +2.9% expected

Core PCE q/q +3.5% vs +4.0% expected

Inventories added 6.62 pp to GDP



Business investment +20.3% vs -27.2% prior

Business investment in equipment +70.1% vs -35.9% prior

Exports +59.7% vs -64.4% prior

Imports +91.1% vs -54.1% prior

Inventories added 6.62 pp to GDP

Home investment +59.3% vs -35.6% prior

Business investment in structures -14.6% vs -33.6% prior

GDP y/y -2.9%



These are all breathtaking numbers but were largely expected. The consumption number stands out as a pleasant surprise but the business investment number is marginally negative, especially since those high investments in equipment were partly due to one-off covid changes (like installing dividers).

