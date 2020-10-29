US Q3 advance GDP +33.1% vs +32.0% expected

The first look at US Q3 GDP:

US GDP
  • Best US quarter on record (following the worst quarter)
  • Q2 was -31.4%
  • Ex motor vehicles +26.3% vs -29.0%
  • Personal consumption +40.7% vs +38.9% expected
  • GDP price index +3.6% vs +2.9% expected
  • Core PCE q/q +3.5% vs +4.0% expected
  • Inventories added 6.62 pp to GDP
  • Business investment +20.3% vs -27.2% prior
  • Business investment in equipment +70.1% vs -35.9% prior
  • Exports +59.7% vs -64.4% prior
  • Imports +91.1% vs -54.1% prior
  • Home investment +59.3% vs -35.6% prior
  • Business investment in structures -14.6% vs -33.6% prior
  • GDP y/y -2.9%
These are all breathtaking numbers but were largely expected. The consumption number stands out as a pleasant surprise but the business investment number is marginally negative, especially since those high investments in equipment were partly due to one-off covid changes (like installing dividers).


