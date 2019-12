Revisions to Q3 data

Unit labor costs +2.5% vs +3.6% prelim

Non-farm productivity -0.2% vs -0.1% expected (prelim -0.3%)



That's another reason for the Fed to stay dovish.







The drop in productivity was the largest since Q4 2015 but is notoriously difficult to measure. GDP rose at a 2.1% pace in Q3.