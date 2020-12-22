US Q3 GDP (third look) % q/q annualized +33.4% vs +33.1% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The third look at Q3 US GDP

The third look at Q3 US GDP
Details:

  • Ex motor vehicles +26.7% vs +26.4% in second reading
  • Personal consumption +41.0% vs +40.6% in second reading
  • Corporate profits after tax +27.0% vs +27.5% in second reading
  • GDP price index +3.7 vs +3.6% in second reading
  • Core PCE q/q +3.4 vs +3.5% in second reading
  • Inventories added 6.57 pp to GDP vs 6.55 pp in 2nd report (subtracted 3.5 pp in Q2)
  • Business investment +22.9% vs +21.8% in second reading
  • Business investment in equipment +68.2% vs +66.6% in second reading
  • Exports +59.6% vs +60.5%  in second reading
  • Imports +93.1% vs +93.1%  in second reading

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose