US Q3 GDP (third look) % q/q annualized +33.4% vs +33.1% expected
The third look at Q3 US GDP
- Second reading +33.1%
Details:
- Ex motor vehicles +26.7% vs +26.4% in second reading
- Personal consumption +41.0% vs +40.6% in second reading
- Corporate profits after tax +27.0% vs +27.5% in second reading
- GDP price index +3.7 vs +3.6% in second reading
- Core PCE q/q +3.4 vs +3.5% in second reading
- Inventories added 6.57 pp to GDP vs 6.55 pp in 2nd report (subtracted 3.5 pp in Q2)
- Business investment +22.9% vs +21.8% in second reading
- Business investment in equipment +68.2% vs +66.6% in second reading
- Exports +59.6% vs +60.5% in second reading
- Imports +93.1% vs +93.1% in second reading