US retail store closures are on track for a record

A look at the damage this year







Coresight Research says US retailers have announced 7,062 store closures this year. That's well above last year's total tally of 5,524 and on track to break the record of 8,139 set in 2017.





The bankruptcy of Payless Shoe Source is the responsible for 2,500 of the closures but CNBC breaks down the wide variety of sellers that are cutting the store count.





The number could reach as high as 12,000 but most announcements have already been made by companies who aren't facing liquidity issues. The remainder of the year picks up on a few fronts with back-to-school and Christmas coming.





Overall, the retailpocalypse that has been predicted for years hasn't really unfolded. Coresight says there are 3,017 planned store openings this year.

