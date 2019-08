WI was at 1.563% at the auction time





Bid to cover, 2.41x vs 2.39x at the last auction. The six month average is 2.52X

Directs 19.3% vs 17.9% last. The six month average is 16.3%

Indirects 46.7% versus 48.5% last. The six month average is 46.8% ForexLive

