US Senate inches ahead with infrastructure bill

A Saturday vote in the US Senate, 67-27 vote in favour of a move to limit debate on the legislation

18 of the 50 Senate Republicans voted in favour

this is a procedural agreement, not approval of the actual bill

Negotiations continue on amendments and there are some pundits suggesting work on the legislation could be completed Saturday night Washington time. Senate Majority Leader Schumer says he will keep the Senate working until there is a vote on whether to adopt the bill.





Other pundits suggest it'll be early next week before we get that vote.





