US Senate infrastructure bill update - vote expected Monday, or Tuesday
Wrangling continued over the weekend, a bit of background if you are interested:
Via AP, an outlook for a final vote timing:
- The rare bipartisan momentum was holding steady
- Senators easily overcame another 60-vote hurdle on a vote of 68-29.
- Final votes could drag into early Tuesday as a single GOP senator, Tennessee's Bill Hagerty, refused to relent on the mandatory debate time.
Long story short on this is it looks set to pass on Monday or Tuesday at the latest. (Please do not bookmark this post and rub my nose in it if it goes south from here, K? :-D )