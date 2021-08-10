US Senate passes $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in 69-30 vote

Voting concludes on infrastructure



The long road to passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill has cleared its first major hurdle. It will now head to the House but there's an open question on the timeline. Nancy Pelosi has suggested that she wants to match the timeline of this bill with the reconciliation bill that will get rolling later today.







The margin of 69-30 is great news for bipartisanship with nearly 20 Republicans supporting the bill.

