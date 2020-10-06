US Senate Republican Collins opposes delaying stimulus bill

Senator Collins

“Waiting until after the election to reach an agreement on the next Covid-19 relief package is a huge mistake. I have already been in touch with the Secretary of the Treasury, one of the chief negotiators, and with several of my Senate colleagues.”

This is not something unexpected from Collins, last week:

Call me a cynic, or a realist, but its best not stand between a politician and his (or, in this case, her) paycheck. Collins worried about her reelection prospects.







