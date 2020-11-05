US Senate voting update. We may have a result by ... January?
Georgia's Senate seats, both of them, maybe going to a 'runoff' vote in January
The contest between Senator Loeffler (R) and Democrat challenger Warnock is already scheduled for another vote, January 5.
Also, the contest between Senator Perdue (R) and challenger Democrat Ossoff is also close to the threshold of requiring another vote. UPDATE - Yes, this one is going to a runoff vote in Jan also
The D challengers would need to win both to 'flip' the Senate.