US Senate voting update. We may have a result by ... January?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Georgia's Senate seats, both of them, maybe going to a 'runoff' vote in January

The contest between Senator Loeffler (R) and Democrat challenger Warnock is already scheduled for another vote, January 5. 

Also, the contest between Senator Perdue (R) and challenger Democrat Ossoff is also close to the threshold of requiring another vote. UPDATE - Yes, this one is going to a runoff vote in Jan also 

The D challengers would need to win both to 'flip' the Senate. 


