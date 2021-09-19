Reports that US Senator Manchin thinks Congress should pause $3.5tln vote until 2022

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Axios with this, citing unnamed "people familiar with the matter".

  • Sen. Joe Manchin is privately saying he thinks Congress should take a "strategic pause" until 2022 before voting on President Biden's $3.5 trillion social-spending package
House Speaker Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Schumer want a vote on the budget reconciliation package this month. Manchin's delay would halt this vote. It would also place at risk House passage of the separate $1.2 tln bipartisan infrastructure bill (Pelosi had laid out a timeline to have it passed by September 27).

Senators Manchin and Sinema are two Democrats (D-Ariz.) opposed to the scope and $ size of of the reconciliation package.

----





Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose