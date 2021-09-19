Reports that US Senator Manchin thinks Congress should pause $3.5tln vote until 2022

Axios with this, citing unnamed "people familiar with the matter".

Sen. Joe Manchin is privately saying he thinks Congress should take a "strategic pause" until 2022 before voting on President Biden's $3.5 trillion social-spending package

House Speaker Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Schumer want a vote on the budget reconciliation package this month. Manchin's delay would halt this vote. It would also place at risk House passage of the separate $1.2 tln bipartisan infrastructure bill (Pelosi had laid out a timeline to have it passed by September 27).





Senators Manchin and Sinema are two Democrats (D-Ariz.) opposed to the scope and $ size of of the reconciliation package.





