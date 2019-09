Prior was +4.8

New orders +3.5 vs +6.7 prior



Prices paid +29.4 vs +23.2 prior

Employment +9.7 vs -1.6 prior

Six month conditions +13.7 vs +25.7 prior

There is much more movement in the components than the headlines. Notably, employment firmed up considerably while six-month conditions were halved. Generally, the foward-looking components worsened.