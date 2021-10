Prior was 740K (revised to 702K)



Single family home sales +14.0% vs +1.5% m/m prior



Median prices $408,800 vs $390,900 prior



Average prices $451,700 vs $443,200 prior



Months of supply 5.7 vs 6.1 months of supply prior



In August, there was a sharp fall in sales in the midwest and that continued this month with a 1.5% decline but that was swamped by a 32.3% rise in the northeasst and a 17.5% rise in the south.