US September industrial production -0.4% vs -0.2% expected

September industrial production

Prior was +0.6% (revised to +0.8%)



Manufacturing production-0.4% vs -0.3% expected

Capacity utilization -0.5% vs -0.3% expected



The revision essentially mitigates the miss but it still emphasizes a slowing trend, which is a modest disappointment. In the bigger picture, production was down year-over-year for the first time in three years. However the GM strike is over now so there should be a rebound in November.