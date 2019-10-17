US September industrial production -0.4% vs -0.2% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

September industrial production

  • Prior was +0.6% (revised to +0.8%)
  • Manufacturing production-0.4%  vs -0.3% expected
  • Capacity utilization -0.5% vs -0.3% expected
The revision essentially mitigates the miss but it still emphasizes a slowing trend, which is a modest disappointment. In the bigger picture, production was down year-over-year for the first time in three years. However the GM strike is over now so there should be a rebound in November.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose