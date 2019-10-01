US September ISM manufacturing index 47.8 vs 50.0 expected

10-year low



Prior was 49.1

Employment 46.3 vs 47.7 prior

Prices paid 49.7 vs 46.0

New orders 47.3 vs 47.2

Only 17% of industries reported overall growth



This is a poor report and the worst since June 2009. Needless to say, that wasn't a great time. As you can see on the chart, it dipped narrowly below the early-2016 low, which came as energy and investment evaporated.





The US dollar is getting stung by this data and risk trades are retreating.







Comments in the report: