US shutdown - this time its the NFL to close for two days
The US National Football League has been hit by the exploding COVID-19 pandemic numbers. Its to shut down most in-person activities for two days to regroup.
- Baltimore Ravens outbreak
- Pittsburgh Steelers cases
- Denver Broncos are without their first quarterback
- contact sports in Santa Clara County, California has hit the San Francisco 49ers
- commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo on Friday that prohibits teams from practicing or conducting any in-person activities on Monday and Tuesday this week, excepting the teams playing on those days
Info via WSJ (may be gated)