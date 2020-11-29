US shutdown - this time its the NFL to close for two days

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US National Football League has been hit by the exploding COVID-19 pandemic numbers. Its to shut down most in-person activities for two days to regroup.

  • Baltimore Ravens outbreak
  • Pittsburgh Steelers cases
  • Denver Broncos are without their first quarterback 
  • contact sports in Santa Clara County, California has hit the San Francisco 49ers
  • commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo on Friday that prohibits teams from practicing or conducting any in-person activities on Monday and Tuesday this week, excepting the teams playing on those days
Info via WSJ (may be gated)  

