US to gather support from South American nations to push back against China's trade practices

An Axios report saying the U.S. should consider leading a multilateral coalition with South American nations to push back against China's illegal fishing and trade practices.

Axios citing a U.S. intelligence agency document they have obtained. 

  • A senior U.S. administration official confirmed to Axios that several agencies across the government are "taking a look at this in light of the president's priorities," which include "deepening cooperation with allies and partners on the challenges we face to our economy and national security."
Biden is taking an approach of not going it alone against China. 
