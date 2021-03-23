US to gather support from South American nations to push back against China's trade practices
An Axios report saying the U.S. should consider leading a multilateral coalition with South American nations to push back against China's illegal fishing and trade practices.
Axios citing a U.S. intelligence agency document they have obtained.
- A senior U.S. administration official confirmed to Axios that several agencies across the government are "taking a look at this in light of the president's priorities," which include "deepening cooperation with allies and partners on the challenges we face to our economy and national security."
---
Biden is taking an approach of not going it alone against China.