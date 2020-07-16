US stock futures moderately lower after China drop

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

S&P 500 futures 16 points lower

The Oxford vaccine news didn't resonate in the market and the tone is moderately negative at the moment. S&P 500 futures point to a 0.5% decline at the open after yesterday's 0.9%. The decline had been more-severe but the tone has improved after earnings from Dominoes Pizza, Abbot Labs, Johnson & Johnson, Alcoa and Morgan Stanley.

The wild ride in Chinese stocks is continuing after the Shanghai Composite took a 4.5% dive earlier today, finishing on the lows.
S&P 500 futures 16 points lower
There's a big slate of economic data coming up at the bottom of the hour.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose