US stock futures moderately lower after China drop

S&P 500 futures 16 points lower

The Oxford vaccine news didn't resonate in the market and the tone is moderately negative at the moment. S&P 500 futures point to a 0.5% decline at the open after yesterday's 0.9%. The decline had been more-severe but the tone has improved after earnings from Dominoes Pizza, Abbot Labs, Johnson & Johnson, Alcoa and Morgan Stanley.





The wild ride in Chinese stocks is continuing after the Shanghai Composite took a 4.5% dive earlier today, finishing on the lows.



