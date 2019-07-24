US stock futures point lower after Tuesday's gain

Futures 8 points lower

The general rule is that when stocks finish at the highs of the day, it spills over into the next day.



Well that rule doesn't always apply. The strong finish yesterday has been unwound by tech and earnings. Caterpillar shares are down 3% per-market after a poor report and Boeing is down 1% on a huge miss. Late yesterday the Dept of Justice announced a probe into big tech, sending Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet lower.





Given all that, the 8 point decline in S&P 500 futures is modest.





On the global economy, Caterpillar said it hasn't changed its view.

