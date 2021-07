Seven day winning streak very much in jeopardy

Seven straight gains in US equities look set to end as July trading begins in the US. Stocks opened slightly higher but falling yields and broader risk aversion have soured the mood. The S&P 500 is now down 30 points after gaining 33 points on Friday.





Thursday's close of 4319 is offering some support and hasn't yet been breached but an outside day is brewing.