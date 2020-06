Closing changes for the main US indexes:





S&P 500 down 17 points to 3098 (-0.6%)



DJIA down 207 points to 25872

Nasdaq up 3 points to 9946



The S&P 500 opened up 1% but a wave of cases in a number of US states along with other virus concerns crushed the market's spirit. There was a late bounce to unchanged then an even-later slump into the close.







On the week:

S&P 500 +1.9%



DJIA +1.0%

Nasdaq +3.8%

Tech is a freight train.

