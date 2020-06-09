US stocks set to give back most of yesterday's gain

Who will blink first?

S&P 500 futures are down 30 points to 3196 after yesterday's 38 point gain.





There's a high (and justified) amount of derision for the people who are buying bankrupt or near-bankrupt company stocks. There's also some Fed jitters creeping in.





In terms of news, it's been a quiet one and the economic calendar is light. We'll get some dated JOLTS jobs numbers. The consensus is 5760K from 6191K and that seems high to me. I mean, who was advertising a job opening in April?





In any case, the data isn't going to matter so the market is simply going to do what it's going to do today baring and unscheduled news.

