US stocks shake off yesterday's weak close, poised for rally at the open

Target earnings help to boost sentiment

S&P 500 futures point to a 21 point gain at the open, virtually wiping out yesterday's 23 point decline.





The market is increasingly upbeat about the US consumer after very strong earnings from Target. Shares of the company are up 17% premarket after the company beat estimates and raised its full-year view. Same store sales were up 3.4% compared to 2.9% expected.





Shares of Lowe's were also up 12% after a similar beat.







Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan also touted the consumers and said they are "doing well and making more money. More importantly, they're spending more money."





